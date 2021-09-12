SMITH, Cynthia "Jackie" J., 73, of Midlothian, Va., passed away September 3, 2021. She is survived by her sons, Kristopher H. Clark and Charles A. Kelley (Wanda); stepdaughter, Andrea Smith; granddaughters, Alora D. Kelley, Cheyenne N. Kelley and Jasmine J. Kelley; grandson, Tarin K. Clark; great-grandchildren, Damyen M. Snow, Kaisun G. Snow, Azayel M. Snow and Cordelia Q. Tucker; mother, Pearl Morris; and brother, Larry Morris (Tony). Jackie worked as a Real Estate Agent for Napier Realtors. She loved attending church, was an avid jazz fan and was known to nurture and care for all of those around her. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Woodlake United Methodist Church, 15640 Hampton Park Drive, Chesterfield, Va. 23832.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.