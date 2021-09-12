Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Cynthia J. "Jackie" Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
SMITH, Cynthia "Jackie" J., 73, of Midlothian, Va., passed away September 3, 2021. She is survived by her sons, Kristopher H. Clark and Charles A. Kelley (Wanda); stepdaughter, Andrea Smith; granddaughters, Alora D. Kelley, Cheyenne N. Kelley and Jasmine J. Kelley; grandson, Tarin K. Clark; great-grandchildren, Damyen M. Snow, Kaisun G. Snow, Azayel M. Snow and Cordelia Q. Tucker; mother, Pearl Morris; and brother, Larry Morris (Tony). Jackie worked as a Real Estate Agent for Napier Realtors. She loved attending church, was an avid jazz fan and was known to nurture and care for all of those around her. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Woodlake United Methodist Church, 15640 Hampton Park Drive, Chesterfield, Va. 23832.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Woodlake United Methodist Church
15640 Hampton Park Drive, Chesterfield, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes
