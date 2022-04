SWAN, Da'Nita Kathryn Shirlene, 43, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 7, 2022. She was born February 18, 1979 in Queens, N.Y. Visitation will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 18 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Da'Nita's funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 at the Morrissett Chapel.