TAYLOR, Daeshan Kendell, 29, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, September 6, 2021. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his mother, Dawn Telesa Davis; father, Kenneth Taylor; brothers, grandmothers and a host of other loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (today) Friday, September 10, 2021. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Fairfield Baptist Church, 1500 Mechanicsville Tpke. Interment private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2021.