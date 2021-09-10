Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daeshan Kendell Taylor
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
TAYLOR, Daeshan Kendell, 29, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, September 6, 2021. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his mother, Dawn Telesa Davis; father, Kenneth Taylor; brothers, grandmothers and a host of other loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (today) Friday, September 10, 2021. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Fairfield Baptist Church, 1500 Mechanicsville Tpke. Interment private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Fairfield Baptist Church
500 Mechanicsville Tpke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dawn: We just learned of your lost on Saturday September 11th. May God continue to bless you and grant you His peace. We love you and will forever be grateful to you kindness and caring spirit.
Pete & Jackie Mitchel
September 12, 2021
I extended condolences to Dawn and the entire family. You all are being lifted up.. God's amazing grace will without a doubt move you along thru this process.
Loretta Lipscomb
Other
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results