ALLEN, Daisy L., 80, of Charles City, Va., departed this life on December 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Felix Allen Jr.; and son, Robert Allen. She is survived by three sons, David, Barry "Pete" and Anthony (Iva) Allen; daughter, Karen Allen; one brother, one sister and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held held from 12 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2705 Hartman St., Richmond, Va. Interment Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Charles City, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2021.