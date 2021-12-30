ALLEN, Daisy L., 80, of Charles City, Va., departed this life on December 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Felix Allen Jr.; and son, Robert Allen. She is survived by three sons, David, Barry "Pete" and Anthony (Iva) Allen; daughter, Karen Allen; one brother, one sister and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held held from 12 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2705 Hartman St., Richmond, Va. Interment Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Charles City, Va.