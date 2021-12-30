Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daisy L. Allen
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
ALLEN, Daisy L., 80, of Charles City, Va., departed this life on December 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Felix Allen Jr.; and son, Robert Allen. She is survived by three sons, David, Barry "Pete" and Anthony (Iva) Allen; daughter, Karen Allen; one brother, one sister and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held held from 12 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2705 Hartman St., Richmond, Va. Interment Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Charles City, Va.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Dec
31
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church
2705 Hartman St, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson & Associates East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am in pray for the family and I send my love.
Simone Thornton
Other
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results