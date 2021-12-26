CASEY-DIXON, Daisy M., 85, of Richmond, departed this life December 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her companion, Robert Huff; parents, William and Lucy Casey; four children, Carol Jean Sanders, Cynthia Griffin, Rodney and Wiley Dixon; five brothers and two sisters. She is survived by nine children, Louis Casey, Brenda C. Jones, Thomas, Vincent (Yvonne), Cecil, Jerome and Herbert Sanders, Willie (Jerri) and Warren Dixon; one sister, Amanda McComb; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy. A funeral service will be held 12 noon Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Roack Blvd., Richmond, with a viewing held one hour prior to service. Interment Maury Cemetery.