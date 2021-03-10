COX, Dale S., born November 12, 1963, went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2021. He was born in Richmond, Va., to Frank and Nona Cox of Lakeside, where he lived and was a graduate of Henrico High School. He was a draftsman with Shenandoah Shutters and had worked with his brothers at Cox Rails, helping to build and grow the company for decades. Dale defeated death when he committed his life to the Lord in 2020, however, his battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis finished with him, joining his wife, Mary Cox; and leaving behind two sons, Mark (Cathy) Malcom of Jacksonville, Fla. and David (Amanda) Malcom of Drakes Branch, Va.; three grandchildren, Alyssa, Rebekah and Brooke; brothers, Gene Cox and Bruce Cox; as well as a host of nieces and nephews and a host of loving family and friends.



Dale was preceded in death not only by his wife, but by his parents; his brother, Blake; and his niece, Sindy.



Dale loved all things sports, and enjoyed community and service within the VFW and local Moose lodge ,where he served in different roles and capacities, including a depth of charity work.



Services will be held at River of Life Community Church, 7700 Woodman Road, on Friday, March 12, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. Social distancing guidelines will be honored.



