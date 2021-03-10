COX, Dale S., born November 12, 1963, went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2021. He was born in Richmond, Va., to Frank and Nona Cox of Lakeside, where he lived and was a graduate of Henrico High School. He was a draftsman with Shenandoah Shutters and had worked with his brothers at Cox Rails, helping to build and grow the company for decades. Dale defeated death when he committed his life to the Lord in 2020, however, his battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis finished with him, joining his wife, Mary Cox; and leaving behind two sons, Mark (Cathy) Malcom of Jacksonville, Fla. and David (Amanda) Malcom of Drakes Branch, Va.; three grandchildren, Alyssa, Rebekah and Brooke; brothers, Gene Cox and Bruce Cox; as well as a host of nieces and nephews and a host of loving family and friends.
Dale was preceded in death not only by his wife, but by his parents; his brother, Blake; and his niece, Sindy.
Dale loved all things sports, and enjoyed community and service within the VFW and local Moose lodge ,where he served in different roles and capacities, including a depth of charity work.
Services will be held at River of Life Community Church, 7700 Woodman Road, on Friday, March 12, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. Social distancing guidelines will be honored.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
Prayers and condolences for Bruce, Gene and all family and friends.
JOE DOHERTY
March 11, 2021
I didn't have much time to get to know Dale, but I did learn that he had a healthy appetite when it came to breakfast and that he was actually a very funny guy. I'm sure that had we had more time to get to know one another there would have been many laughs. I'm praying for peace and strength for the family during this time of adjustment to his transition into Heaven.
Crystal Hill
March 10, 2021
To Dales' family...I remember him well. I was a babysitter to him and Bruce one summer. He graduated with my youngest brother, Douglas Ewbank, and was in Scouts with him. He "dog-sat" a couple of my dogs in years past. He was one of the nicest guys I knew. I wish I had had the chance to see him again. But I can see him in Heaven, hanging with his wife, brother, niece, and parents.
Terri Sweeney
March 10, 2021
Dale will be truly missed at the VFW Post 6364. He was always the first to say Hi when you came in the door. RIP Dale
James and Sharon Collins
March 10, 2021
I used to sometimes sit and chat with Dale at the VFW where he was an auxiliary member. Covid stopped me from going there. Dale was a nice guy always wanting to do things. You will be missed Dale. You are now in the Loving arms of Jesus our Savior. Rest easy.
Brenda Mills
March 10, 2021
Dale was a great guy and friends to many at the Tuckahoe Moose Lodge. He was the first to volunteer when extra hands were needed to raise funds for the Lodge. He will be missed very much. RIP Brother Dale.
Glen Eastman
March 10, 2021
I am saddened to learn of Dale's passing. I remember all four of the Cox boys and your sweet Mom, Nona, from Ginter Park Baptist Church. Gene was my age and I had three brothers, whom they would remember; all of whom have passed away--two un 2020 from very tragic accidents. I remember your sweet, full-of-energy Mom, Nona, who was always at Church and the Gunter Park Woman's Club, with my Mom. Cherish your Memories of your brothers and Family, as they will warm your heart in the difficult days and years to come.
Patricia Cruickshanks
March 10, 2021
Dale will be greatly missed from our lives at the VFW. He was a dedicated member and brought a lot to our Auxiliary! We will miss his Oyster Rockefeller that he always made with love and care at our Appreciation events. May he fly high, and rest easy. God Bless
Karen Forsythe, President VFW Auxiliary
March 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss, I am sure Dale will be missed.