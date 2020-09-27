CARTEE, Dale Taylor, 70, of Mechanicsville, lost her short battle with cancer on September 24, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Roberta Richardson (Charles); grandchildren, Robert and Tiffany Richardson; great-grandchild, Aaliyah; sister, Mary Taylor. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, and Monday, September 28, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 29. Interment will follow in Hanover Memorial Park.

