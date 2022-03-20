Menu
Dr. Dallas Oliver Pinion
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
7542 W Broad Street
Richmond, VA
PINION, Dr. Dallas Oliver, 85, passed into the loving arms of God on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Born in Bedford County, Va., on July 16, 1936, he was the son of the late Dallas Haywood Pinion and Lucy Belle Massie Pinion. In addition to his parents; Dallas was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Townsend Pinion. He is survived by two siblings, sister Alice Watson of Bedford, Va.; and brother, Carroll Pinion of Crimora, Va.; and two children, daughter, Melissa Lee Pinion of Henrico, Va., and son, Jeffrey Dallas Pinion (Anne) of North Chesterfield, Va.

He spent much of his life doing volunteer work and service to others in Boy Scouts of America, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and the American Junior Academy of Sciences.

In remembrance of Dallas' life, the family requests that any charitable donations be made to Angles of Assis (in Roanoke), RAL (Richmond Animal League), or the Richmond SPCA.

A memorial service is being planned for a future date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
