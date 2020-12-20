ROWE, Dan Mason, 93, of Henrico, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, December 13, 2020, following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hansford Herndon and Isabelle Willis Rowe; and his siblings, Betsy Bennett, Hansford Rowe and Dr. Eugene Rowe; his wives, Sue Toombs Rowe and Fran Johnson Rowe; and his son, Danny Rowe. He is survived by his children, Susan Gaskins (Tom), Laura Noble (Bob), David Rowe (Leila) and Steven Rowe (Arouny Inthavong); his grandchildren, Beth Heizer (Justin), Blair Noble, Bobby Noble (Kaylee), Betty Rowe, Maria Rowe and Macie Rowe; and great-grandchildren, Carter Noble, Mason Heizer and Monroe Heizer; his sister, Jane W. List; two nieces and two nephews.



Dan was a longtime member of North Run Baptist Church, where he served faithfully in many capacities including teaching Sunday school, serving as a Deacon and Church Moderator for many years. His career included several different paths - Underwriter at Federated Insurance, owner of Old Dominion Swimming Pool Company and Colonial Plating Shop, where he continued to work until the fall of 2018. But perhaps he was best known, not necessarily as Dan Rowe, but as Legendary Santa from Miller & Rhoads and more recently The Children's Museum of Richmond. For 50 years he thoroughly enjoyed delighting children and their families in Santa Land, knowing the name of each and every child who came to see him! In 2011, he had the honor of being inducted into the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame in Santa Claus, Indiana. Dan started announcing baseball games for Hermitage High when son, Steven started playing varsity baseball as a sophomore. He became known as "The Voice of Hermitage Baseball," perfecting his pitch for the concession stand which served "Sweet Vidalia Onions!" He was inducted into the HHS Sports Hall of Fame in 2005. His was a long and fulfilled life. He most especially enjoyed any time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will remember him fondly as Papa.



A private service for the family is being planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to North Run Baptist Prekindergarten, 2100 Lydell Drive, Henrico, Va. 23228.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.