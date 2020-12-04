Menu
Dana T. Netherland
NETHERLAND, Dana T., 56, of Powhatan, passed away December 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, James Netherland Jr.; son, Adam Netherland (Jennifer); daughter, Katelyn Netherland; sister, Stacey Boatwright; uncle, Robert "Bobby" Searles. The family will receive friends Monday, December 7, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Services will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. in the Red Lane Baptist Church, Powhatan. Interment Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy P.O.Box 245 , Powhatan, VA 23139
Dec
8
Service
11:00a.m.
Red Lane Baptist Church
, Powhatan, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
