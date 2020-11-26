Menu
Dana Zatrinski
ZATRINSKI, Dana, 41, of Midlothian, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, George Zatrinski; sons, Brandon (Kylah), Nicholas and Zachary; parents, John DeMarco Sr. and Marie Dwyer; stepmother, Eloise DeMarco; mother-in-law, Blanche; sisters, Danielle (Dominick), Edna (Ralph), Cheryl, Katelyn and Kristin (Vincent); brothers, John Paul and Jason (Nicole); sister-in-law, Nancy (Sherrill); special friends, Jenny, Natalie, Joey, Bob and Leon; and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends from both Virginia and New Jersey. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). Her graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newby's Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD, Richmond, VA 23234
Nov
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Dale Memorial Park
10201 Newby's Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, Virginia
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
November 26, 2020