CATALDO, Daniel "Dan" George, 59, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, June 20, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Skinquarter Baptist Church in Moseley, Va. Dan was born July 13, 1961, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Samuel Cataldo and Betty Cataldo-Swan. Dan was a butcher by trade. He is survived by the love of his live, Elizabeth "Betty" Cataldo. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog, Lilly. Most of all, Dan loved being with his family. He was a dedicated father and "Grandpa." He is survived by his two siblings, Bob Cataldo and Kathy Tucker; his children, Matthew Cataldo, Joshua Cataldo (Janna), Timothy Edwards (Jaclyn) and Brooke Ballance; and five grandchildren, Isabelle, Ethan, Emanuel, Sydney and Blake. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Cataldo; and his brother Sam Cataldo. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Skinquarter Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 25, 2021.