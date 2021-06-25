Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel George "Dan" Cataldo
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
CATALDO, Daniel "Dan" George, 59, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, June 20, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Skinquarter Baptist Church in Moseley, Va. Dan was born July 13, 1961, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Samuel Cataldo and Betty Cataldo-Swan. Dan was a butcher by trade. He is survived by the love of his live, Elizabeth "Betty" Cataldo. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog, Lilly. Most of all, Dan loved being with his family. He was a dedicated father and "Grandpa." He is survived by his two siblings, Bob Cataldo and Kathy Tucker; his children, Matthew Cataldo, Joshua Cataldo (Janna), Timothy Edwards (Jaclyn) and Brooke Ballance; and five grandchildren, Isabelle, Ethan, Emanuel, Sydney and Blake. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Cataldo; and his brother Sam Cataldo. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Skinquarter Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Skinquarter Baptist Church
Moseley, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
I´m sorry to hear Dan passed. He was an all around great guy. My thoughts are with your family.
Andrew Hayes
Work
July 4, 2021
Our deepest condolences to you and your family
Andelita& jimmy
Friend
June 27, 2021
My condolences to Daniel´s family & friends, he was deeply loved by all who knew him.
Katherine Simpson
Other
June 26, 2021
Betty and family,I am so sorry to hear about Dan's passing.He was truly a great guy and it was a honor to be his friend. Rest in peace Dan.
Roger Richmond
June 26, 2021
Sorry for Ur loss prayers for U and the family.
RoBerta Jennings-McWilliams and Tracy Minetree
June 26, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear if Dan's passing! Prayers for the family
Malana Cataldo
School
June 25, 2021
I am sorry for this loss in your family. My deepest sympathy for you, Betty and the rest of your family. May Dan rest in peace.
Teresa Carr
June 25, 2021
So very sorry for your loss! We will pray for you and your family! May Dan rest in peace.... along with his dad & his brother! Sending love and condolences!
Terry J Windham & Doug Newell
June 25, 2021
Our hearts are with you all during this difficult time. May all the good memories together help comfort and get you through this just a little easier. We love you.
The Clary´s
Friend
June 25, 2021
My heart and sympathy go out to all of you. May you find comfort in knowing that Dan is with the Lord.
Robyn Goff
Other
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results