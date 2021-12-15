LASKIN, Daniel M, D.D.S., M.S., "In the end we are so proud of our father spending most of his life contributing and helping others improve their lives." Daniel M Laskin, D.D.S, M.S. – the longest-serving editor of a dental association newsletter – died December 8, 2021, at age 97 in his home in Richmond, Va.
Dr. Laskin was President of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) from 1976 to 1977. He served as Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (JOMS) from 1972 to 2002. An author or co-author of more than 1,000 published articles in the medical literature, Dr. Laskin served as Editor of the AAOMS Today member magazine and its predecessors since 1965.
Dr. Laskin also was Editor of AAOMS: A Century of Progress – The History of the Organization and the Contributions of its Members, a new history book to honor the Association's 100-year anniversary.
At the 2021 AAOMS Annual Meeting, Dr. Laskin received the Board of Trustees Special Citation Award. Annual accolades named after him include an award for the best JOMS article and AAOMS's outstanding predoctoral educator award.
In addition, Dr. Laskin was known for his research on connective tissue physiology, craniofacial growth and temporomandibular disorders. He received the 1993 Norton M. Ross Award for Excellence in Clinical Research by the American Dental Association and 1978 AAOMS Research Recognition Award. His other honors included the 1972 R.V. Walker Distinguished Service Award and 1979 William J. Gies Foundation Award. The AAOMS Annual Meeting was dedicated to him in 1991.
In academics, he served as Chair of the OMS departments at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), Cook County Hospital and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and he received the Donald B. Osbon Award for Outstanding Educator in 1991. He was adjunct clinical professor at VCU College of Dentistry and, after 37 years of patient care there, he was named a member of the VCU Health Honorary Medical Staff in 2021. At UIC, he established the Temporomandibular Joint and Facial Pain Research Center and the university annually hosts the Daniel M Laskin Lectureship in his honor.
Dr. Laskin received his Doctor of Dental Surgery and Honorary Doctor of Science Degree from Indiana University and his Master of Science from UIC.
He is survived by his sons, Dr. Jeffrey Lloyd (Penny Travis) Laskin and Gary Howard (Adrienne) Laskin; and daughter, Marla Elyce Harrison. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eve Pauline Laskin; and his parents, Nathan and Flora (Kaplan) Laskin.
I just learned today of the passing of one of the real greats, and my heart goes out to all who loved him.
Dr Laskin was a joy--an undisputed legend in his field, admired by many, but also one of the sweetest and most humble men I ever met. I had the privilege to work with him on the Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery from the publishing side from 1996 until he retired from his Editor-in-Chief position. We remained in touch for many years after, because, of course, he never stopped publishing articles in JOMS and other publications--he never stopped learning and teaching! He will be greatly missed by many, including me. May his soul sweetly rest.
Lori Napoli
Work
December 23, 2021
Miss you
Nan Stavin
Friend
December 20, 2021
I the pleasure of working with Dr. Laskin at my very first job at the ADA as an assistant production manager on the Journal of Oral Surgery from 1976-1979. What a wonderful man he was!
Patricia Podboy
Work
December 20, 2021
Danny Dear.....I have loved you forever, admired you forever, worked Mission of Mercy with you for so many years and was always amazed at your ability to heal people....even while working in a tent out of doors. You were always MY Giant. May you rest in Peace.
With Love, Nan
Nancy Brook Stavin
Family
December 17, 2021
Dr. Laskin was and will be an inspiration to many like me. I feel privileged to have worked with such a legendary person. We lost a mentor, friend and a colleague. He will be missed. May his soul rest in peace.
Shravan Kumar Renapurkar
Work
December 17, 2021
Blanca Marcinko
Blanca Marcinko
Dr. Dan touched the lives of so many people. He was a wonderful person, and will dearly be missed.
Blanca Marcinko
Ian Firestone
Ian Firestone
I came to know Dan almost five years ago and spent many evenings with him. In a group setting, he more than anyone else would understand the most obscure references, double entendres, and jokes. He was a thoughtful and insightful listener with a kind smile. Generous to friends, family, and society. I was most fortunate and grateful to know Dan.
Ian Firestone
Dan was one of the greats in so many ways. He will not be forgotten.
Howard Weisbart
December 16, 2021
Farewell to a really great man.
Bennett Klavan
Friend
December 15, 2021
Dan you were my mentor to whom I owe my career. Your constant support and encouragement were so important to me, but most important to me was your friendship for over 50 years. Rest in peace and thank you for all you did for me personally and our specialty, we will all miss you, but your legacy will live on forever.