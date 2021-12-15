LASKIN, Daniel M, D.D.S., M.S., "In the end we are so proud of our father spending most of his life contributing and helping others improve their lives." Daniel M Laskin, D.D.S, M.S. – the longest-serving editor of a dental association newsletter – died December 8, 2021, at age 97 in his home in Richmond, Va.



Dr. Laskin was President of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) from 1976 to 1977. He served as Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (JOMS) from 1972 to 2002. An author or co-author of more than 1,000 published articles in the medical literature, Dr. Laskin served as Editor of the AAOMS Today member magazine and its predecessors since 1965.



Dr. Laskin also was Editor of AAOMS: A Century of Progress – The History of the Organization and the Contributions of its Members, a new history book to honor the Association's 100-year anniversary.



At the 2021 AAOMS Annual Meeting, Dr. Laskin received the Board of Trustees Special Citation Award. Annual accolades named after him include an award for the best JOMS article and AAOMS's outstanding predoctoral educator award.



In addition, Dr. Laskin was known for his research on connective tissue physiology, craniofacial growth and temporomandibular disorders. He received the 1993 Norton M. Ross Award for Excellence in Clinical Research by the American Dental Association and 1978 AAOMS Research Recognition Award. His other honors included the 1972 R.V. Walker Distinguished Service Award and 1979 William J. Gies Foundation Award. The AAOMS Annual Meeting was dedicated to him in 1991.



In academics, he served as Chair of the OMS departments at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), Cook County Hospital and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and he received the Donald B. Osbon Award for Outstanding Educator in 1991. He was adjunct clinical professor at VCU College of Dentistry and, after 37 years of patient care there, he was named a member of the VCU Health Honorary Medical Staff in 2021. At UIC, he established the Temporomandibular Joint and Facial Pain Research Center and the university annually hosts the Daniel M Laskin Lectureship in his honor.



Dr. Laskin received his Doctor of Dental Surgery and Honorary Doctor of Science Degree from Indiana University and his Master of Science from UIC.



He is survived by his sons, Dr. Jeffrey Lloyd (Penny Travis) Laskin and Gary Howard (Adrienne) Laskin; and daughter, Marla Elyce Harrison. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eve Pauline Laskin; and his parents, Nathan and Flora (Kaplan) Laskin.



