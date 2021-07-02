LYTHGOE, Daniel "Danny" W., 60, of Chesterfield, passed away on June 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lythgoe. He is survived by his mother, Frances Lythgoe; wife, Mary; son, Dylan; daughter, Heather Humphrey; brothers, Tommy (Connie) and Larry (Lula); sister, Pam; best friends, Don, Charlene, Josh and Jeremey Neville; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A graveside ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. Camo attire welcomed.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 2, 2021.