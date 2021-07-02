Menu
Daniel W. "Danny" Lythgoe
LYTHGOE, Daniel "Danny" W., 60, of Chesterfield, passed away on June 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lythgoe. He is survived by his mother, Frances Lythgoe; wife, Mary; son, Dylan; daughter, Heather Humphrey; brothers, Tommy (Connie) and Larry (Lula); sister, Pam; best friends, Don, Charlene, Josh and Jeremey Neville; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A graveside ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. Camo attire welcomed.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, VA
