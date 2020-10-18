Menu
Daniel Ray Jenkins
JENKINS, Daniel Ray, 39, of King William, Va., went to be with his Lord on October 16, 2020, after a long battle with esophageal cancer. Daniel was a member of Jerusalem Christian Church and a dedicated employee of Dominion Energy. He was a very caring and loving family man. Daniel was preceded in death by his mother, Beverley Jenkins. He is survived by his wife of eight years, Jessica Jenkins; three daughters, Caitlyn, Sophia and Gabriella; his father, William Jenkins Jr.; a sister, Lisa Jenkins; a niece, Skyler Cottee; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and his special feline friend, "Missy II." There will be a funeral service 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, at Jerusalem Christian Church, 1902 Powhatan Trail, King William, Va. 23086. Interment in church cemetery. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, Va. 23181. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street, West Point, Virginia
Oct
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Jerusalem Christian Church
1902 Powhatan Trail, King William, Virginia
