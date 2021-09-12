REDMOND, Daniel McDowell, 90, of Candler, N.C., passed away peacefully on September 9, 2021, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., following a brief illness.
He was son of the late James Edward Redmond and Alda Latham Redmond of Charlotte County, Va. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952, several years of which he was on the U.S. Ruchamkin APD 89. Mr. Redmond retired in 1993 from his position as Vice President and Manager of the Richmond District office and Manager of Construction for the Eastern Division of Natkin & Co. of Denver, Colo.
His survivors include his wife of 71 years, Joyce Hall Redmond; and two daughters, Vicki Redmond Willing and family of Richmond, Va. and Kathi Redmond Slack and family of Candler, N.C.
His remains will rest in the Hillside Mausoleum at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Richmond, Va.
The care of Mr. Redmond has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Home of Candler, N.C. and an online memorial register is available at "obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.