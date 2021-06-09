Menu
Daniel Dale Smith
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
16409 Court Street
Amelia, VA
SMITH, Mr. Daniel Dale, age 78, of Amelia, met his Jesus face to face on June 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Vivian Barnard Smith; and his brother, Joey Smith; and he is survived by his wife, Nancy Hardy Smith; and daughters, Lee Smith Williams (J.B.) and Lydia Smith McMillion, all of Amelia; sister, Patti Denton of Chesterfield; grandchildren, Hardy and Mac McMillion and Christopher and Jessica Anderson; great-grandchildren, Austin and Ryan Anderson. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11 at Hope Chapel, 9661 Wayside Ave., in Amelia, with burial in Little Flock Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hope Chapel.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hope Chapel
VA
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hope Chapel
9661 Wayside Ave., Amelia, VA
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. I realize you will surely miss him. Try to keep yourself busy. Should there be something I can help you with, please call me. Prayers are with you and the family.
Shirley Gough
June 10, 2021
