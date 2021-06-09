SMITH, Mr. Daniel Dale, age 78, of Amelia, met his Jesus face to face on June 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Vivian Barnard Smith; and his brother, Joey Smith; and he is survived by his wife, Nancy Hardy Smith; and daughters, Lee Smith Williams (J.B.) and Lydia Smith McMillion, all of Amelia; sister, Patti Denton of Chesterfield; grandchildren, Hardy and Mac McMillion and Christopher and Jessica Anderson; great-grandchildren, Austin and Ryan Anderson. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11 at Hope Chapel, 9661 Wayside Ave., in Amelia, with burial in Little Flock Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hope Chapel.