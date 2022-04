BUNN, Danny, 63, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Tracy; and many other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to "Tunnel to Towers Foundation" in Danny's name.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.