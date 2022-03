My condolences to the family of Danny Copeland , Danny was a high school friend of mine but more recently he was able to reach out , catch up , and share some things he was going through over the past few years . We always exchanged nothin but encouragement faith and hope. He was still gonna get him a house, LOL no matter what. Awww,, brother gone to soon. My Brother, Thank you and Rest in Gods Arms. Angela Hayes Brown & Family

Angie Hayes Brown Friend September 14, 2021