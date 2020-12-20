Guilford Family, My sympathy, thoughts and prayers to all the Family. I´m so sorry to hear of Neptune passing. I was in dis-belief because Neptune was one toughest men I know. Always working and enjoying his work. He always told it like it truly was. A good friend. One of the Best. I looked forward to the time to talk to him and listening to him, every two weeks when I drove for Robo´s Detail Supplies. I´m gonna miss him Truly. Even after Robo´s we kept in touch. R.I.P.my friend you have a new mansion now.

Wayne Mickens December 24, 2020