GUILFORD, Danny "Neptune", 62, of Sandston, Va., passed away on December 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Carol Guilford. He is survived by his mother, Joyce Guilford; wife of 25 years, Janette Guilford; son, Duane Guilford; three grandsons and a host of other relatives and friends who will cherish his memory. His business Neptune's Auto Detail provided for his family and allowed him to devote quality time to them and friends. He enjoyed working in his garage on various projects, going on cruises and spoiling his dogs. Due to Covid-19 the family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Guilford Family, My sympathy, thoughts and prayers to all the Family. I´m so sorry to hear of Neptune passing. I was in dis-belief because Neptune was one toughest men I know. Always working and enjoying his work. He always told it like it truly was. A good friend. One of the Best. I looked forward to the time to talk to him and listening to him, every two weeks when I drove for Robo´s Detail Supplies. I´m gonna miss him Truly. Even after Robo´s we kept in touch. R.I.P.my friend you have a new mansion now.
Wayne Mickens
December 24, 2020
Daniel, Ryan and the Guilford family , so sorry for your loss , prayers for the family