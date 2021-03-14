LUCY, Danny Lawrence, age 76, of Lawrenceville, Va., passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. A lifelong resident of Brunswick County, he was the son of the late Lawrence Edward and Ruby Lynch Lucy. Danny served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was the retired owner of Lucy's TV and Appliance. He loved to dance and had a beautiful singing voice. He is survived by his loving companion of 30 years, Brenda Carrier Adcock; brother, Perry Lucy and wife, Kim; daughter, Danielle Lucy; and grandson, Reice. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff who cared for Danny during his stay at VCU Health in Richmond. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Williams Funeral Home & Crematory in Lawrenceville, Va. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.