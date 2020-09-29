JENKINS, Danny Ray, died on September 26, 2020, at home in Woodbury, Minnesota. He was 67 years old. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, he had the love and respect of those who were fortunate enough to know him. His life is an example to all who value kindness, decency and honor.



He served the citizens of Salem, Roanoke County and Chesterfield County, Virginia for over 30 years as a firefighter, rising to the rank of Captain in command of a fire station. He was a mentor to generations of firefighters and set the standard for excellence, work ethic and fairness. After retiring, he moved to Minnesota to be close to his first grandchild.



Danny was born in Clifton Forge, Virginia, where he would meet the love of his life, Kathy Unroe, of Iron Gate. They would be happily married for over 46 years. They raised two sons together, Jeremy and Jared. Jeremy married Patricia Perez, and they have a daughter and a son, Eowyn and Eomer. They reside in Woodbury. Jared married Katie Ryan, and they have one daughter, Wallace Rose. They reside in Clifton Forge. In his final weeks, Danny was surrounded by the loving family he helped create.



He was predeceased by his parents, George and Genoa Jenkins, of Clifton Forge; and his father-in-law, Garland Unroe, of Iron Gate. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Nancy Unroe, of Iron Gate; and three brothers, Richard of Cold Spring, Kentucky, Robert of New Kent, Virginia and George of Clifton Forge.



A service celebrating Danny's life will be held at a later date. Donations in his honor can be made to the ALS Association.

