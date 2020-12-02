BROACHE, Daphne Brooks, of St. Stephens Church, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Broache Jr.; two sons, John Jr. and Daniel Glenn Broache; and a grandson, Brent Andrew Alexander. She is survived by her daughter, Myrna T. Alexander (Brent); two grandsons, Kevin A. Alexander and Zachery Amory. She is also survived by a sister, Betty Ann Tillery (Woody); two brothers, Larry Brooks and Wade Brooks (Pat); and we mustn't forget her loving fur babies, Fluffy, Cheetah and Chloe. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Aylett Chapel of B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va., where services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, with interment at St. Stephens Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephens Baptist Church, 251 The Trail, St. Stephens Church, Va. 23148 (please remember face mask and social distancing are required).



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.