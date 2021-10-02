BURNETT, Daphne A. Hester, born June 2, 1936, passed away at home September 30, 2021, from dementia and complications from COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Bishop Collier and Horace Haskins Collier of Surry County; her brothers, Roy T. Collier and Horace "Ray" Collier; father of her children, Hafford "Hal" D. Hester; and second husband, George M. Burnett. She is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline A. Bryan (Tom) and Barbara H. Pride (Gary); son, Charles D. Hester (Donna); brother, Gary L. Collier (Linda); grandchild, Ryan Merritt (Chris); great-grandchildren, Casey, McKenzie, Charlotte; and several nieces and nephews. Her greatest passion was caring for others working at Southside Regional Medical Center (Sycamore Street) as a CNA. After retirement, she continued working in home health care. In addition to working, she loved taking care of her family, flower gardening and watching the hummingbirds.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice, especially Nurses Erin, Shannon and Aide Brandy. Personal caregiver, Nancy Gholson, who stepped up at any moment to help for the past five years. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be private for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel is serving the family. Condolences may be posted at RWBakerFH.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.