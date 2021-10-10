Menu
Darius Jerome Gillus
1996 - 2021
BORN
1996
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Lloyd C. Bird High School
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
GILLUS, Darius Jerome, age 25, of Chesterfield, Virginia. Darius was born May 29, 1996. On Friday, October 1, 2021, our beloved son, brother and friend passed away as the result of a tragic automobile accident on I-64 in New Kent County, Va. He is survived by his mother, Gail Gillus of Chesterfield, Va.; his father, Quinton Gillus and stepmother, Karla Zeledon of Destin, Fla; sister, LaTisha Piper and fiance', Eric Carter of Laurel, Md.; sister, Jasmine Gillus of Fairfax, Va.; younger brother, Alejandro Gillus-Zeledon of Destin, Fla.; and niece, McKenzie Carter of Laurel, Md. Darius was well-known in Chesterfield County and throughout Central Virginia as a fierce competitor in baseball and football. At LC Bird High School, Darius excelled as a student athlete in baseball and football, starting on the 2012 and 2013 AAA Division 6 State Championship teams. Darius graduated from LC Bird in 2014 and went on to Old Dominion University, where he played baseball and met his college sweetheart, Rachel Brooks. Darius graduated Old Dominion University in December 2018. In 2020, Darius began a successful career as a real estate assessor with Sinnen-Green & Associates. In his 25 years, Darius established himself as a leader in his community of exceptional character. He is loved by many and will never be forgotten.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 11, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. 23113 and where a Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Interment in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.

www.woodyfuneral

homehuguenot.com for the Gillus family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Oct
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Oct
12
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart goes out to the family with my deepest sympathy. Praying for you and my condolences.
Mrs. Katrina Baker
Family
October 12, 2021
My condolences to you Gail; this has to be a devastating to you and your family. Praying for you all.
Bernard Massenburg
October 11, 2021
