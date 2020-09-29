Menu
Darlene Ruby Hairston
HAIRSTON, Darlene Ruby, passed away September 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her parents, Ruby Fernandez and Sam Hairston; as well as her daughter, Vivian Hairston. Surviving are her daughters, Ashley Scott (Lorenzo), Vashti Hoosier (Denzel) and Tommi Dennis; grandchildren, Darienne Hairston, Sam Hairston, Lorenzo Scott Jr., Langston Scott and Braxton Jefferson; one great-grandchild, Samika Hairston; and a host of other family and friends. A private memorial service will be held on October 3, 2020.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2020.
