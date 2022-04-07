SARVER, "Patricia" Darlene Perdue, 64, of Sandston, Va., went to her heavenly home Sunday, April 3, 2022. Darlene was born to Eddie and Dorothy Perdue September 12, 1957. She was raised in the Glenwood Farms area of Henrico County. She went to Highland Springs High School, where she played tennis and basketball, and graduated in 1975. She is survived by her brothers, Wayne (Dianne) Johnson and Ernie (Ronda) Perdue; also, one niece, two nephews, four great-nieces, three great-nephews and numerous cousins and friends. Darlene started her work career at Richmond Newspapers from 1975 until 1982 when she had to take early disability. The family would like to express appreciation to the doctors at Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital, all the healthcare workers and Bon Secours Hospice staff that assisted Darlene through her journey with lung cancer. Darlene will be truly missed by all people who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 9, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. It was Darlene's request to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
