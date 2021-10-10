WILSON, Darlene Faye Long, 86, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Carl Francis Wilson; daughter, Carla Sue Wilson; son, Jeffrey Carl Wilson; sisters, Hellen J. Long Curry, Marjorie Lou Long Sapp, Erma Francis Lowther and Lillian Gerard; and brother, Bud Long. Darlene was a teacher's aide for 19 years with Chesterfield County Public School Systems. She also had a strong belief in the Lord. Darlene is survived by her daughter-in-law, Robin Wilson; grandchildren, Jeffrey Charles Wilson, Christopher Michael Wilson and Paul Tyler Wilson; siblings, Bobby Ann Pierce, Linda Cook and Thelma Prendergast; and special friend who is considered family, Becky Singleton. The family will receive friends at J.T. Morriss & Son – Chester, 3050 Hundred Road, Chester, on Monday, October 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, October 12 at 1 p.m. at Kingsland Baptist Church, 8801 Perrymont Road, Richmond, with interment directly following in Sunset Memorial Park. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.