Darlene Faye Wilson
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
WILSON, Darlene Faye Long, 86, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Carl Francis Wilson; daughter, Carla Sue Wilson; son, Jeffrey Carl Wilson; sisters, Hellen J. Long Curry, Marjorie Lou Long Sapp, Erma Francis Lowther and Lillian Gerard; and brother, Bud Long. Darlene was a teacher's aide for 19 years with Chesterfield County Public School Systems. She also had a strong belief in the Lord. Darlene is survived by her daughter-in-law, Robin Wilson; grandchildren, Jeffrey Charles Wilson, Christopher Michael Wilson and Paul Tyler Wilson; siblings, Bobby Ann Pierce, Linda Cook and Thelma Prendergast; and special friend who is considered family, Becky Singleton. The family will receive friends at J.T. Morriss & Son – Chester, 3050 Hundred Road, Chester, on Monday, October 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, October 12 at 1 p.m. at Kingsland Baptist Church, 8801 Perrymont Road, Richmond, with interment directly following in Sunset Memorial Park. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road, Chester, VA
Oct
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Kingsland Baptist Church
8801 Perrymont Road, Richmond, VA
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
