Richmond Times-Dispatch
Darline Bryant Roach
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
ROACH, Mrs. Darline Bryant, age 70, of Henrico, departed this life March 2, 2021. She is survived by her devoted husband, Alvin L. Roach; a loving daughter, Benita Roach Givens (Eric); two grandsons, Brandon and Cameron Givens; great-grandson, Brandon Jr. (BJ); two sisters, Gloria Hall (Leander) and Christine Cox (Fred); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister- in-law, Elaine Paige; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mrs. Roach can be viewed Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 1:15 p.m. Rev. Samuel C. Barnes Jr. officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1 p.m. Wednesday. The governor's recommendation on social distancing will be adhered to.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
10
Funeral service
1:15p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. God bless each of you. I will miss her beautiful smile. I will remember our last dinner out with classmates and class reunion. We enjoyed both.
Thelma Hughes
March 10, 2021
so sorry to hear of your loss a beautiful person
Addie Sims Mitchell
March 9, 2021
Prayers of comfort during this difficult time for the Roach family. I know Darline will be missed by many. She was one of the 'bright lights' of the office back when we worked together.
Staci Thomas
March 9, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Roach family on the loss of your loved one. May good memories of Darlene keep you uplifted during this difficult time.
Walter R(Bobby) Cox Sr
March 9, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 9, 2021
Condolences for the Roach Family
Celestine Christian
March 8, 2021
My condolences to the family. Time makes it a little easier. Peace and blessings
Ruth Quarles
March 7, 2021
Sorry she is not with us. Prayers to to the family and friends
Ellen Fleming Robertson
March 6, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss, prayers and condolences go out to your family.
Jacquelin Atkins
March 6, 2021
Sending love and prayers to the family at this difficult time.
James and Jean Randolph
March 6, 2021
Truly remarkable woman you will be missed
Nichola Anderson
March 5, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during these difficult times rev and mrs Adlai c Allen
Rev Adlai c Allen
March 5, 2021
