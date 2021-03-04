ROACH, Mrs. Darline Bryant, age 70, of Henrico, departed this life March 2, 2021. She is survived by her devoted husband, Alvin L. Roach; a loving daughter, Benita Roach Givens (Eric); two grandsons, Brandon and Cameron Givens; great-grandson, Brandon Jr. (BJ); two sisters, Gloria Hall (Leander) and Christine Cox (Fred); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister- in-law, Elaine Paige; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mrs. Roach can be viewed Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 1:15 p.m. Rev. Samuel C. Barnes Jr. officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1 p.m. Wednesday. The governor's recommendation on social distancing will be adhered to.