BLACKWELL, Darnell, departed this life on September 25, 2021. Homegoing services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Minor B. Eggleston Chapel at the Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment, 914 S. Main Street, Farmville, Va. 23901. Viewing will be Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 1 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment Facebook page. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and there will be no repast after the service. The Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment is in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.