Darnell Blackwell
FUNERAL HOME
Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment - Minor B Eggleston Chapel
914 S Main St
Farmville, VA
BLACKWELL, Darnell, departed this life on September 25, 2021. Homegoing services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Minor B. Eggleston Chapel at the Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment, 914 S. Main Street, Farmville, Va. 23901. Viewing will be Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 1 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment Facebook page. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and there will be no repast after the service. The Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment - Minor B Eggleston Chapel
914 S Main St, Farmville, VA
Oct
1
Service
2:00p.m.
livestreamed on the Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment Facebook page
VA
Oct
1
Service
2:00p.m.
Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment - Minor B Eggleston Chapel
914 S Main St, Farmville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment - Minor B Eggleston Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Always enjoyed every conversation we had I will miss him greatly . He always waved at me and my girls when we lived over there .
Justin Hutchinson
Friend
October 1, 2021
The staff and patients at DaVita will miss you.
DAVITA Richmond Community
Work
September 30, 2021
DaVita Richmond Community
September 30, 2021
