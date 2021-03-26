WATSON, Darnell James, 50, of Goochland, Va., departed his earthly life on Friday, March 19, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Marian "Doll" Watson; his brother, Darryl Woodson (Carolann); his sister, Robin "Nikki" Johnson (DJ); his grandparents, McKinley and Bernice Woodson; four nephews, two nieces, two great-nieces, two great-nephews, eight uncles, 11 aunts and a host of other relatives and friends. His remains rest at Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Fauquier Baptist Church Cemetery, Goochland, Va. Rev. Melvin Woodson, pastor officiating.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.