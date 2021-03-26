Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darnell James Watson
FUNERAL HOME
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
2530 Dogtown Rd
Goochland, VA
WATSON, Darnell James, 50, of Goochland, Va., departed his earthly life on Friday, March 19, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Marian "Doll" Watson; his brother, Darryl Woodson (Carolann); his sister, Robin "Nikki" Johnson (DJ); his grandparents, McKinley and Bernice Woodson; four nephews, two nieces, two great-nieces, two great-nephews, eight uncles, 11 aunts and a host of other relatives and friends. His remains rest at Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Fauquier Baptist Church Cemetery, Goochland, Va. Rev. Melvin Woodson, pastor officiating.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fauquier Baptist Church Cemetery
Goochland, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robert Mealy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
My deepest sympathy to the Woodson family. May you find comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Lelia Roane
March 29, 2021
You will be missed my friend. I will miss our conversations and laughter that we shared. May God keep you in His loving arms. Praying for your family.
Sheldon Hogan
March 29, 2021
Rest easy Darnell.
Richard Whitfield
March 28, 2021
Praying God will comfort you during this difficult time. With Heartfelt Sympathy
Wilbert and Bessie Ware
March 27, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences, we are sincerely praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.
Mealy Funeral Home and Staff
March 26, 2021
My condolences to the family. God will take care of you!
Matthew D Britt IV
March 26, 2021
Darnell was a great man. He'll be truly missed. Prayers go out to all his loving family. GOD BLESS.
Les A Bradshaw
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results