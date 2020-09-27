LONG, Darnell Whitby, age 96, of South Brunswick, Va., passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. She was a beloved mother, sister, aunt and "Grandma." She was preceded in death by her parents, Jenner and Ida Clary Whitby; husband, Edward G. Long Sr.; two sisters, Doma Allison and Annie Clary. She is survived by a son, Edward G. Long Jr. and wife, Kelly, of Grandy, N.C.; a granddaughter, Lyndsey Ball (John) of Lafayette, La.; and a grandson, Andrew Long (Katie) of Danville, Va.; two nephews, two nieces; and a devoted friend and caregiver, Linda Singleton.
Mrs. Long retired from a teaching career in 1984, after 36 years at Brunswick Senior High School. She was an active member of Matthews Chapel United Methodist Church. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Matthews Chapel United Methodist Church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church at 3717 Triplet Road, Lawrenceville, Va. 23868. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com
.