ALLEN, Darrell J., 64, of Quinton, Va., died March 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph C. Allen Sr. Surviving are her mother, Marian C. Allen; sister, Deborah Williams; two brothers, Joseph Jr. (Andrea) and DelRio Allen; four nieces, one nephew, two great-nieces, two aunts, one uncle, numerous cousins and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Saturday, March 13, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. A private immediate family funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at New Life Baptist Church, 7930 George W. Watkins Road, Quinton, Va. Rev. Malcom Lee officiating. Interment church cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2021.