Darrell J. Allen
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
ALLEN, Darrell J., 64, of Quinton, Va., died March 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph C. Allen Sr. Surviving are her mother, Marian C. Allen; sister, Deborah Williams; two brothers, Joseph Jr. (Andrea) and DelRio Allen; four nieces, one nephew, two great-nieces, two aunts, one uncle, numerous cousins and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Saturday, March 13, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. A private immediate family funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at New Life Baptist Church, 7930 George W. Watkins Road, Quinton, Va. Rev. Malcom Lee officiating. Interment church cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Viewing
11:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Mar
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
New Life Baptist Church
7930 George W. Watkins Road, Quinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Darrell´s first day at school. She looked like a beautiful doll, her prefect skin, long hair and her smile covered her entire face. As I have so many memories, I know that God used this brave, awesome woman to be an example of faith, hope and courage for each of us. Prayers of peace and comfort to the Allen family.
Patricia Paige
March 17, 2021
I'll always remember Darrell's sweet smile, quiet spirit, kindness & how smart she was. May the peace of God be with each of you...
Sharon Minor-Randall
March 13, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family in the loss of your loss one. I will be praying for the family. Rest in peace.
Linda DePriest Parham
March 13, 2021
Condolences and prayers to the family.
Leila Christian Holmes
March 13, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 13, 2021
I ENJOY THE TIME THAT WE SPEND TOGETHER IM GOING TO MISS YOU MY FRIEND, REST IN PARADISE
Patricia D Bullock
March 12, 2021
IM GOING TO MISS OUR TALKS AND LAUGHS.. YOU ARE GOING TO BE TRULY MISSED... I LOVE YOU! SLEEP IN PEACEFULLY BABY
Teisha T.
March 12, 2021
TO THE ALLEN FAMILY: Darrell was a sweet person. I enjoyed our growning up together. May God bless and comfort each of you. Prayers are with all of you.
Montreats Abrams Christian
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results