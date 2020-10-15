RADDEN, Darrell L., 65, of Richmond, departed this life October 12, 2020. He is survived by his son, Rayshawn Simmons (Maytha); mother, Willie Christmas; three grandchildren; two brothers, William and Gregory Radden; two sisters, Toinette Walker and Diane Radden; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.