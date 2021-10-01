NELSON, Darrell Artel, 54, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, 3101 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. 23223. A livestreamed service and online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.