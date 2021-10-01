This man will surely be missed. We met because our chilren attended the same Elementary School (Bellevue). We spoke in passing and when my nephew started out growing himself. He would pull up on him as a man would do. It was his way to stir these boys in the right direction. And when he didnt see my nephew. He would ask, "how he was doing?" They say it takes a village to raise kids. I hold respect to D...because there are not many real Dads out here. And he was loyal to his son. Everyday I saw him dropping his son off at school and picking him back up at the end of school. Recently, we bumped into one another at the store. We talked about lottery taking our money more than giving us money. We both laughed cuz we were still playing. He wanted to see my nephew but it was not to be. God gives us each other only for a borrowed time. Respect I give to this King. My prayers go out to his devoted partner in life and his son. To the family members and friends...be strong. Now rally around his son and lift him up because he will need this in the weeks..months and years to come.

Corvette October 2, 2021