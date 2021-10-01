Menu
Darrell Artel Nelson
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
NELSON, Darrell Artel, 54, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, 3101 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. 23223. A livestreamed service and online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
R.I.P. to a Richmond legend. D Nice you will be missed my brother
Craig Williams
Friend
October 6, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, know that your family will be in the Jackson's prayers and may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends during this time of sorrow.
David & Shahidah Jackson
Friend
October 2, 2021
This man will surely be missed. We met because our chilren attended the same Elementary School (Bellevue). We spoke in passing and when my nephew started out growing himself. He would pull up on him as a man would do. It was his way to stir these boys in the right direction. And when he didnt see my nephew. He would ask, "how he was doing?" They say it takes a village to raise kids. I hold respect to D...because there are not many real Dads out here. And he was loyal to his son. Everyday I saw him dropping his son off at school and picking him back up at the end of school. Recently, we bumped into one another at the store. We talked about lottery taking our money more than giving us money. We both laughed cuz we were still playing. He wanted to see my nephew but it was not to be. God gives us each other only for a borrowed time. Respect I give to this King. My prayers go out to his devoted partner in life and his son. To the family members and friends...be strong. Now rally around his son and lift him up because he will need this in the weeks..months and years to come.
Corvette
October 2, 2021
My condolences to the family
Barbara Jefferson
Friend
October 2, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Darrell, passing. He was my Bro. Condolences to family. Juug !
Rodney Lightfoot
October 2, 2021
RIP big bro. U will be truly missed. A true Richmond legend
Todd Harvey
October 1, 2021
