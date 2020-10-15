THOMPSON, Darrell Ray, Sr., 53, of Richmond, departed this life October 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Thompson; and son, Davone Thompson. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Haskins; five children, Darrell Jr., Jiahria, Victoria, Naketia and Dareese Thompson; 15 grandchildren, five sisters, one brother and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., with viewing one hour prior to service. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.