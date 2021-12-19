Menu
Darryl W. Clarke
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
CLARKE, Darryl W., 60, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord Saturday, December 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hettie Clarke; sister, Debbie Clarke; niece, Cheri Ritter. He is survived by his sister, Diane Williams; brothers, David Clarke (Kathy), Dan Clarke; nieces and nephews, Cody Clarke (Melissa), Casey Clarke, Carl Williams III (Joanne), Ashley Williams, Samara Hughes (Daniel), Kirk Clarke, Kenny Hoover, Logan Clarke (Taylor); and numerous other family and friends. "Fly high big brother, we love you."
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
