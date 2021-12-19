CLARKE, Darryl W., 60, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord Saturday, December 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hettie Clarke; sister, Debbie Clarke; niece, Cheri Ritter. He is survived by his sister, Diane Williams; brothers, David Clarke (Kathy), Dan Clarke; nieces and nephews, Cody Clarke (Melissa), Casey Clarke, Carl Williams III (Joanne), Ashley Williams, Samara Hughes (Daniel), Kirk Clarke, Kenny Hoover, Logan Clarke (Taylor); and numerous other family and friends. "Fly high big brother, we love you."



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2021.