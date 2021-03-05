MARKER, Daryl Wade, died February 18, 2021. He was born on December 23, 1959, in Richmond, Virginia, to Harry and Becky Marker. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1978 and received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech in 1983. He went on to become a mechanical engineer with several companies, to include General Motors in Detroit, Michigan and Brenco in Richmond, Virginia.
One of Daryl's greatest joys in life was raising his two sons and coaching them in sports.
In addition to his parents; he is survived by his wife, Kellye; sons, Michael Marker and Robert Marker; a sister, Linda Davis (Grant); two nephews and a multitude of aunts, uncles and cousins. A private service will be held at a later date.
So sorry to hear the sad news. Condolences and prayers to family and friends.
Wayne Grady
April 5, 2021
Our family is deeply saddened by the loss that you and your family have encountered. Our deepest condolences go out to you all. Mom always got a kick out of Daryl, she loved to laugh with him or at him, not sure which was more fun. Sending lots of hugs and prayers that in the days to come you all will find peace. Much love. The St. John´s
Annette St. John
March 14, 2021
Sad news, my heart aches
Legh Cathey
March 7, 2021
Sympathy to his family and to all who knew him
David Halla
March 7, 2021
Very sorry to see this; and offer prayers and condolences to all friends and family, especially Michael and Robert.