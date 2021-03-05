MARKER, Daryl Wade, died February 18, 2021. He was born on December 23, 1959, in Richmond, Virginia, to Harry and Becky Marker. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1978 and received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech in 1983. He went on to become a mechanical engineer with several companies, to include General Motors in Detroit, Michigan and Brenco in Richmond, Virginia.



One of Daryl's greatest joys in life was raising his two sons and coaching them in sports.



In addition to his parents; he is survived by his wife, Kellye; sons, Michael Marker and Robert Marker; a sister, Linda Davis (Grant); two nephews and a multitude of aunts, uncles and cousins. A private service will be held at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2021.