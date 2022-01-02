ADAMS, David L., 73, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord on December, 28, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Virginia; daughter, Michelle Irving (Michael); grandchildren, Joshua and Elizabeth; brother, Larry (Pat); niece, Laura Jennings (Kyle); brothers-in-law, James and David (Emilye) Pittman. He was a member of North Run Baptist Church. He retired from the Commonwealth of Virginia with 38 years of service and currently was a dedicated employee of RMC Events. The service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to North Run Baptist Church, 2100 Lydell Dr., Henrico, Va. 23228. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.