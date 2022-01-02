Menu
David L. Adams
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
ADAMS, David L., 73, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord on December, 28, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Virginia; daughter, Michelle Irving (Michael); grandchildren, Joshua and Elizabeth; brother, Larry (Pat); niece, Laura Jennings (Kyle); brothers-in-law, James and David (Emilye) Pittman. He was a member of North Run Baptist Church. He retired from the Commonwealth of Virginia with 38 years of service and currently was a dedicated employee of RMC Events. The service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to North Run Baptist Church, 2100 Lydell Dr., Henrico, Va. 23228. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
Sorry for your loss David was a good guy from working with him at Richmond Braves games to times with our kids in the Hermitage High School Band, he was a good person and friend, he will be missed by his many friends, may he rest in Peace
John Bowman
Friend
January 3, 2022
I will miss you my friend
Mark Jordan
Friend
January 2, 2022
