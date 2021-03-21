BECKER, David Ross, age 56, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 13, 2021, surrounded by the overwhelming love and affection of his children and family. He is survived by his three wonderful children, Adam, Arielle and Alexis; parents, Charles and Judy Becker, Ginny Becker; siblings, Chuck Becker (Petra) and Alison Becker Kessler (Jeff); and his partner, Ken Roberts. David, a 1983 graduate of Menchville High School, was known for his gregarious personality and beautiful voice. He participated in All-City Chorus, Regional Chorus, Show Choir and Jazz Choir. He graduated from Christopher Newport University in 1988. He committed his free time to serving CNU as the VP of Student Affairs and the Advertising Manager of the Captain's Log. Within his undergraduate years, David, along with his sister and longtime friend Patrick Rocky, published a local magazine called Etcetera.



Born to be a salesperson with a passion for travel, David served as the Director of Sales at the Hampton Inn Glenside and acted as a beloved and respected member of the KM Hotels Team. He excelled in holding national and international positions for the Richmond Motorcoach Network, Virginia Motorcoach Association and the Education Committee for the American Bus Association. He founded the Richmond Chapter of SKAL- the largest global network of Tourism Professionals. Along with being an active member of the Global Business Travel Association, he received the Top 40 under 40 Award in Style Magazine. He partnered with Virginia Tourism Corporation, Richmond Region Tourism, participated in the Virginia chapter of Meeting Planners and the Virginia Society Association Executives.



There isn't a single person who met or knew David that doesn't have a fun story or memory to share. His personality effortlessly lit up a room and the world will be a dimmer place without his bright smile. One of David's biggest accomplishments was being a loving father. David always knew he wanted children but he never dreamed of being lucky enough to have three beautiful, successful children to spend his last years with. David perpetually radiated love and laughter that others longed to be a part of, even for just a moment. Those close to him, especially his children, would describe him as selfless, bold, genuine and above all, the world's greatest father who will leave a positive mark on the world long after he is gone. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the David Becker Memorial Fund, c/o Arielle Becker, 3605 Milbury Run St., Richmond, Va. 23233. A Celebration of Life is to be scheduled.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.