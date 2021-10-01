BURBANK, David "Banny" Bancroft, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born July 8, 1929 in Hampton, Va., to the late Paul and Fannie Gibson Burbank.



Banny grew up on Chesapeake Avenue, overlooking Hampton Roads Harbor and worked for several decades at the U.S. Postal Service in Richmond. He was an alumnus of the University of Richmond and a loyal Spider fan. Years of joy and frustration were spent following his favorite football team, the Washington Redskins.



Banny was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Balderson Burbank; and his siblings, Lucille Burbank Carlton, Ann Rey Burbank O'Neal, Barbara Burbank and Dr. Paul Burbank Jr. Survivors include many nieces and nephews, Dora Lee Sellers, Brian Balderson, David O'Neal, Donald O'Neal, Paul Martin Burbank and Jennifer Burbank.



A graveside service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, on October 11, 2021 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Richmond SPCA.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.