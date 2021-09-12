BURK, David Wayne, 65, of Henrico, is resting in God's arms as of September 8, 2021, after battling cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Kip Burk; his sister, Connie Frudden (Fred); and his beloved daughter, Davin Burk. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mona Burk; his son, Brandon Goins (Patricia), their two daughters and three grandchildren; and his sister, Kathy Hughes (Mike); and several loved nieces and nephews. He worked as an electrician for Hauni Richmond for 25 years. Dave was happiest on the water with a fishing pole in his hand. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, "Please take a kid fishing," in his memory.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.