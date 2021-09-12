BURK, David Wayne, 65, of Henrico, is resting in God's arms as of September 8, 2021, after battling cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Kip Burk; his sister, Connie Frudden (Fred); and his beloved daughter, Davin Burk. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mona Burk; his son, Brandon Goins (Patricia), their two daughters and three grandchildren; and his sister, Kathy Hughes (Mike); and several loved nieces and nephews. He worked as an electrician for Hauni Richmond for 25 years. Dave was happiest on the water with a fishing pole in his hand. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, "Please take a kid fishing," in his memory.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
I grew up two doors from the Burk´s. It´s sad to have lost touch over the years but I have fond memories of growing up with Connie, Kathy & David. I extend my heartfelt sympathy.
Brenda Griggs
September 13, 2021
Thinking of you and your family.Sorry to hear of David´s passing.He was my best friend in high school and have so many great memories of him and myself doing things together.He was a good person with a big heart.
Steve Jenkins
September 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Our prayers and love are with you Mona, Brandon and family.
Love, Skip and Virginia
Skip and Virginia Blaska
September 12, 2021
My parents were friends with Barbara and Kip many years ago. I can remember visiting their house and seeing David and Connie. David was always willing to entertain me while our parents visited. I always looked forward to seeing him.