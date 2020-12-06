CANADA, David "Dick", 93, of Bon Air, Va. and formerly of Clover, Va., departed this life Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Billy and Lula Canada; brother, Bill Canada; and sister, Elizabeth West. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Edith Canada; daughters, Karen C. O'Neal (Michael) and Rita C. Powell (Charles); sisters, Sarah Eggleston and Nancy Conner; grandchildren, David O'Neal, Courtney O'Neal (Tom Fitzpatrick), Rachal Powell and Nicole Powell; great-grandchildren, Gavin O'Neal, Riley O'Neal and Tommy Fitzpatrick; and granddaughter-in-law, Sandra O'Neal. Dick joined the Navy following high school and was stationed in San Francisco as WWII ended. He returned to Virginia and married his high school sweetheart, Edith. After attending Lynchburg College, he began his accounting career with J.P. Taylor Tobacco Co. in South Boston, Va. He and his family moved to Richmond in 1962, where he began working at what became Universal Corp. He retired from Universal in 1987. During his lifetime, he enjoyed woodworking and repairing anything his children or grandchildren sent his way. He believed that one should repair and not discard. After retirement, Dick took up golf and enjoyed his weekly golf round with his special foursome who are sure to be awaiting him at the heavenly tee box. Dick was the beloved patriarch of our family. We will miss him dearly. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). His graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
. The family also asks that online condolences be made at www.morrissett.com/obituaries/david-franklin-canada/
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.