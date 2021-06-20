Menu
David Thomas "Tommy" Duke Sr.
DUKE, David Thomas "Tommy", Sr., 78, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away peacefully into the nearer presence of God on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at home surrounded by the overwhelming love and affection of his wife and children after a struggle with an aggressive illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, W.E. Duke Sr. and Viola Eddleton Duke; brother, W.E. Duke Jr. (Billy); niece, Dawn Riddle; nephew, Sean Riddle; and brother-in-law, Kenny McNamara. Tommy is survived by his heartbroken wife, Linda McNamara Duke; son, David T. Duke Jr. (Laura); daughter, Donna C. Duke (Connie); son, Robert J. Duke; his granddaughters, Sara Grey (John), Emelie Colmery (Rob) and Olivia Horkley (Ian); and great-grandchildren, Jack and Essie Grey. Also surviving are his sisters, Sadie Moon, Martha Ingersoll and Jean Riddle (Cecil); brothers-in-law, Michael McNamara, Russell McNamara (Susan); and numerous very special nieces and nephews.

Tommy was employed by E.I. DuPont & Company before joining with his father and brother in forming W.E. Duke & Sons, Inc. in 1966 and Duke Investment Company in 1970. He was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church at Brook Hill, where he served as an usher and cook for the fellowship committee. Tommy volunteered his time and supported many charities, including Habitat for Humanity, Camp Easter Seal, Camptown Charities, Glen Allen Ruritan Club and for many years, was Santa Claus for the Micah Initiative Program at Clark Springs Elementary School. Tommy's real passion was his love of his family and he always strived to provide everything he could to make life better. He loved us deeply and we will miss him greatly but always cherish our memories. The family would like to thank the Bon Secours Hospice and Palliative Care teams for their excellent care and support during Tommy's illness.

A memorial service and celebration of Tommy's life will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church at Brook Hill, 1214 Wilmer Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, followed by a reception in the church parish hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 98105 or Hanover Habitat for Humanity, 9161 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
