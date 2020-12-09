EDMONDSON, David Joseph, 72, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Joseph and Mary Edmondson. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sharon Edmondson; children, Victor Bowman (Carolyn), Jeff Edmondson (Blake), Brian Martin (Kim) and Tracy Bell; grandchildren, Jacob, Jessica and Amanda. David loved cars, his family and his dogs. He worked for L&M Tile for many years, and later retired from A-Box Mobile Storage. He was the president of the Hanover Ruritan Club. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2020.