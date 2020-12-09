Menu
David Joseph Edmondson
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
EDMONDSON, David Joseph, 72, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Joseph and Mary Edmondson. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sharon Edmondson; children, Victor Bowman (Carolyn), Jeff Edmondson (Blake), Brian Martin (Kim) and Tracy Bell; grandchildren, Jacob, Jessica and Amanda. David loved cars, his family and his dogs. He worked for L&M Tile for many years, and later retired from A-Box Mobile Storage. He was the president of the Hanover Ruritan Club. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Walnut Grove Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David was a high school and bible school acquaintance growing up while attending Walnut Grove. Sorry to learn of his passing.
Al Winters
Acquaintance
December 10, 2020
