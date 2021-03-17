EDWARDS, David Paul, 79, of Midlothian, Va., died Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. David was born in Mason City, Iowa, on June 13, 1941, and grew up in Elkader, Iowa. After graduating high school he enlisted in the USAF, earning the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He proudly served his country for 27 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he earned a degree in Criminal Justice from Indiana University. He enjoyed the next 14 years as a background investigator for Defense Investigative Services. David was a true patriot and was dedicated to God, his country and his family. He was a long-time member of Swift Creek Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and gladly helped whenever needed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vera and Alva Edwards; and sister, Vadena Knoke. He is survived by his wife, Deanna Kaye Carter Edwards; three children, Christine Williamson (Finley) of Atlanta, Ga., Karen Edwards of Midlothian, Va. and Mark Edwards (Liz) of Benicia, Calif.; seven grandchildren, Alison, Kyle, William, Dillon, Riley, Katie and Addison; two great-grandchildren, Koa and Sofia; and his lifetime "brother," John Lenart of Elkader, Iowa. A funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Private interment in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amedysis Hospice, 4591 Lifestyle Lane, Midlothian, Va. 23112 or Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, Fla. 32256.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.