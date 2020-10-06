Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Garland Childress
CHILDRESS, David Garland, passed into the hands of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was 73 years old. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Beverly Childress (Mary). Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Diane Childress; children, Eddie Oliver (Gina) and Margie Stachurski (Jerry); grandchildren, Katie Reid, Ethan Reid, Tori Oliver, Chloe Reid, Joey Oliver, Nikki Stachurski and Kayla Stachurski; and sister, Ethel Peterson (Richard). A private funeral service for his family will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at McCullough Funeral Home. The service will be streamed live for friends via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088
Oct
7
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088
Funeral services provided by:
McCullough Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
We are so sorry for your loss. Contnued prayers for your family.
Mack Freeman
Neighbor
October 4, 2020