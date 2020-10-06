CHILDRESS, David Garland, passed into the hands of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was 73 years old. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Beverly Childress (Mary). Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Diane Childress; children, Eddie Oliver (Gina) and Margie Stachurski (Jerry); grandchildren, Katie Reid, Ethan Reid, Tori Oliver, Chloe Reid, Joey Oliver, Nikki Stachurski and Kayla Stachurski; and sister, Ethel Peterson (Richard). A private funeral service for his family will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at McCullough Funeral Home. The service will be streamed live for friends via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.