David Gordon McCoy
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
MCCOY, David Gordon, passed away on November 16, 2020. David was preceded in death by his stepfather and mother, Bob and Jackie Platt. He was born October 14, 1963, in Richmond, to John and Jackie McCoy. Survivors include sisters, Jenny (Steve), Tracy and Jennie; nephews, Holden and Weston; aunts, uncles and cousins. As a child, David loved spending time with his Nana and Grandaddy in Roanoke. He also loved cars, drums, NASCAR, basketball and football. A private service may be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Affinity Funeral Service in Richmond.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
