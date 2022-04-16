HARRISON, David Alexander, IV, lost his courageous battle with Alzheimer's at the age of 77 on April 13, 2022. Born October 18, 1944 in Richmond, Virginia, he was raised in Old Brookville, New York. He graduated from Episcopal High School, as well as the University of Virginia undergraduate and law schools. After practicing law in New York, he moved to Arizona, where he owned a copier business, but ultimately his roots called him back to Virginia. After a few years as a stock broker, he had the great fortune of meeting the love of his life, Ashton Williams. Together they founded Shades of Light, where he found his calling. It became a successful national lighting catalog, which they sold in 2011. Dave was an accomplished photographer, landscaper, boat captain, gourmet cook and waterfowl hunter. He loved traveling, good (and bad) jokes, Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity golf trips, dancing the Stroll, sharing good wine and great meals and family hang-arounds. One of the great joys of his life was watching his four children grow into caring, successful adults and spending quality time together.



Dave, aka "Dady," was a dedicated, loving husband and father. He will always be remembered for his quick-witted humor and hallmark "one-liners," his keen intellect, his kind manner, his ready smile and quick laugh, his bear hugs and his loyalty and generosity to his family and many friends. He was admired by many and loved by all of the best car dealers, watch shops, stereo stores, lawn equipment dealers and gourmet grocery stores.



He was preceded in death by his parents, David A. Harrison III and Mary Anderson Harrison; and his brother, George Anderson Harrison. David is survived by his wife of 36 years, Ashton Harrison; one son, Beale Harrison (Melissa); three daughters, Aysia Harrison Wright (Donny), Elizabeth Aynsley Harrison and Mary Simmons Harrison; and two grandchildren, Canon David Wright and Eleisah Leigh Wright. He is also survived by sisters, Marjorie Webb, Mary Keevil and Anne Armstrong (Ted); and many beloved nieces and nephews.



The family will forever be grateful for the love, devotion and care for Dave provided by Loretta Thrower, Hezekiah Fauntleroy, Karen Landers, Chantel Roane, Tiney Betts and Audrey Lee.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday April 21 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 12291 River Rd., Richmond, Va. 23238.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the UVA Virginia Alzheimer's Disease Center, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, Iowa 50037.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2022.