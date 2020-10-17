MACPHERSON, The Rev. David Hicks, 92, died on Friday, September 25, 2020. Born in Boston, Mass., in 1928, he graduated from Tufts in 1950 and Crane Theological in 1952. Rev. MacPherson started Unitarian Universalist congregations in both Silver Spring and Towson, Md. He also served congregations in Foxboro, Mass., Brookfield, Wis., Laramie, Wyo., Waynesboro, Va. and Richmond, Va., where he became minister emeritus in 1998. Rev. Dave held deep convictions about social justice and civil rights of all marginalized peoples. He lived out his faith, firmly believing we can change the world through Love, build Heaven on Earth for all people and that BLACK LIVES MATTER. Rev. Dave is survived by his daughter, Dianna (Greg); son, Duncan; granddaughter, Erin; grandson, Ian; his niece, Leslie; and was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; and his son, Douglas. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, October 24, at 4 p.m. EDT. Register for this meeting: https://bit.ly/2GLvRUL
. In lieu of flowers, please support First UU Richmond - "In Memory of Rev Dave" - 1000 Blanton Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23221.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 22, 2020.